Rosmerta Technologies Lays Foundation for 2nd Automated Testing Station in Maharashtra Secures Tender for 21 ATS Centers Statewide

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 21 August 2024, Bengaluru: Rosmerta Technologies announced that it will set-up its second Automated Testing Station (ATS) in the state of Maharashtra. The ceremony was presided by Mr. Vasant Ji Khandelwal - Member of Legislative Council, Shri Amol Mitkari - Member of Legislative Council, and Smt. Jayshree Duthonde, Regional Transport Officer, Akola in the presence of Shri Ajit Kumbhar - District Collector, Akola, Shri Bachchan Singh - Superintendent of Police, Akola, Shri Randhir Savarkar - Member of Legislative Assembly, Akola East, Shri Prakash Bharasakale - Member of Legislative Assembly, Akot, Shri Nitin Deshmukh - Member of Legislative Assembly, Balapur, Shri Harish Pimple - Member of Legislative Assembly, Murtizapur, Shri Kiran Sarnaik - Member of Legislative Council, Shri Dhiraj Lingade - Member of Legislative Council, Shri Gopikishan Bajoria - Former Member of Legislative Council and Shri Sumit Lalit - Vice President, Rosmerta Technologies. This initiative by Rosmerta Technologies is supported by the Transport Department, Maharashtra.



Maharashtra state has played a prime role in setting up country’s first Vehicle Inspection and Certification center at Nasik in 2015. Ever since GOI announced the policy of setting up a network of ATS throughout the country. State Dept. had been quite active in framing a policy for setting up number of ATS in the state through a process of floating tenders. Now they have awarded the tender and Rosmerta is one of such companies who will be setting up 21 centers in the entire state in addition to the one at Nasik which is also being upgraded to ATS soon.



During the ceremony, Shri Vasant Khandelwal, Member of Legislative Council, Akola, said "I am pleased to witness the establishment of Akola's first Automated Testing Station (ATS), a significant step forward in enhancing road safety in our state. This initiative by Rosmerta Technologies, supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), underscores the commitment of both the state and central governments towards ensuring safer roads for our citizens.



The introduction of these technologically advanced ATS centers will play a crucial role in scientifically assessing the roadworthiness of vehicles, thereby reducing the risk of accidents caused by unfit vehicles. With Maharashtra leading the way in setting up these centers, we are confident that this initiative will contribute substantially to our ongoing efforts to improve road safety and save lives. I commend Rosmerta Technologies for their dedication to this cause and look forward to seeing the positive impact of these efforts on our roads."



Thanking the state and central Government for their policy initiatives and support, Mr. Kartick Nagpal, President, Rosmerta Technologies said, “The importance of safety of road transport is understated by the fact that about 70% of people and material transport is met through the road. With accidents on the rise, the country needs robust measures to bring down the rate of fatalities and injuries to ensure that the avoidable incidents can be prevented. Through automated testing measures, the country can look at preventing accidents caused by unfit vehicles, thus contributing towards the national goal of road safety to decrease deaths and injuries caused by road accidents. We at Rosmerta thank the Government of Maharashtra in their endeavor to bring about on-ground changes and be at the forefront of dynamic transformation of road transport.”



Government of India (MoRTH) has taken the initiative for setting up a network of ATS all over the country to issue fitness certificate for public service vehicles under Section 56 of Amended Motor Vehicle Act. For the purpose, a new Chapter XI for “Recognition, Regulation and Control of Automated Testing Station” was introduced in the CMVR. It was also notified that all public service vehicles will be required to be tested only through ATS w.e.f. 1st Oct 2024. In pursuance to this requirement, all State Governments are taking requisite action for setting up numerous ATS Centres at different location in their State, to facilitate testing of vehicles for issuance of fitness certificate.



Rosmerta Technologies Ltd. had originally setup the first pilot centre at Nashik in the year 2015 which was inaugurated by Hon’ble Transport Minister Sh. Nitin Gadkari and the centre has ever since been running smoothly. Transport Department Maharashtra is the first department in the country to establish ATS across the State , had taken the initiative to setup ATS Centres throughout the entire State. Rosmerta Technologies Ltd. has been awarded the contract for setting up 21 ATS Centres in the State. Baramati ATS had already been inaugurated and work has already commenced.



The main Aim & Objective of setting up of ATS (Automated Testing Station) is to scientifically test the road worthiness of the transport vehicles by authentic equipments before they ply on road. The testing is done through online booking on fully Automated test lane equipment and test data is uploaded on VAHAN and thereafter the fitness certificate is issued through VAHAN portal. Manual intervention is totally abolished.



Setting up of these ATS will enhance the safety of vehicles running on the road and will result in reduction of fatal accidents. Due to avoidance of manual intervention, the transport operators will be facilitated in issuance of the fitness certificate without any harassment and will also result in significant time saving



About Rosmerta Technologies ATS:

Rosmerta Technologies Ltd. is a pioneer in setting up Inspection & Certification fitness Centres and has successfully executed 9 pilot centres awarded by MORTH in different States including Maharashtra (Nashik). Subsequently, Rosmerta was also awarded 3 Vehicle Inspection & Certification Centres in the State of Karnataka at Dharwad, Mysuru & Bengaluru and are running smoothly. Having successfully run the Nashik Centre for 9 years, Rosmerta has also been awarded the contract for upgrading the Centre to ATS, which is under execution.





