TaskTracker Suite Partners with Sygmia Consulting Group to Broaden Footprint in the GCC Market

(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) 14 August 2024, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: TaskTracker Suite Information Technology LLC, a set of affordable, SMART, and user-friendly web and mobile applications, is partnering with Sygmia Consulting Group, Dubai based company addressing business transformation consulting, technology enablement, and investment advisory. This partnership is aimed to expand reach in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Region.

The collaboration will enable Sygmia Consulting Group to license the TaskTracker Suite’s flagship platforms - Task Tracker and Sales Tracker, which provide affordable, smart, and user-friendly web and mobile applications to help organizations manage their workforce and sales teams. The partnership with Sygmia Consulting Group is a strategic enhancement for the TaskTracker Suite, leveraging Sygmia's extensive industry experience and deep local expertise. Sygmia's proven ability to engage at the senior-most levels of organizations, coupled with their unique understanding of diverse business environments in UAE market, positions them as an invaluable partner in driving the digital transformation initiatives of our clients.

TaskTracker Suite will significantly benefit from this collaboration, gaining a dedicated sales team in the GCC region. Sygmia Consulting Group will work closely with TaskTracker to tailor solutions that address business challenges, optimize operations, and implement innovations that enhance productivity and market engagement. This strengthened GCC presence is expected to boost premium client conversions and deepen relationships with existing customers by enabling TaskTracker Suite to better understand and respond to the unique needs of the regional market.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Rishab Chandra, Founder & CTO of TaskTracker Suite, said "We are confident that our strategic partnership with Sygmia Consulting Group will propel TaskTracker Suite to the forefront of the GCC market, enabling us to become a key player in the region’s digital landscape. With a dedicated sales team now in the region, we are well-positioned to enhance client engagement and provide superior customer service, leading to improved premium client conversions. This partnership is pivotal as we aim to achieve a revenue target of AED 500,000 this financial year and onboard over 500 new clients, not just in the UAE but across the entire GCC,"

TaskTracker Suite aims to achieve a revenue target of AED 500,000 within the current financial year, alongside acquiring over 500 new clients. This ambitious goal underscores the critical role of this collaboration in expanding TaskTracker Suite's customer base, not only in the UAE but across the entire GCC region. The partnership with Sygmia Consulting Group is key to serving and acquiring these new clients, ultimately driving the company's growth and solidifying its presence in the Middle Eastern market.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eshan Jalali, Vice-President Sales from Sygmia Consulting Group, said "We are looking forward to a long-term collaboration with TaskTracker Suite to help SME sector in MEA region not only bring efficiencies in daily operations but also ensure that we can change the industry paradigm by use of technology to boost employee productivity. After having experienced the capabilities of TaskTracker Suite I am confident that the product shall prove to be an effective tool for organizations who are looking to move away from the legacy approach of manual interventions.”

Mr. Jalali added, “Basis the cohesive approach of providing solutions to address the market need Sygmia Consulting Group shall propagate the TaskTracker Suite solution to the diverse SME sector across the MEA region working closely with Neha and Rishab.”

After its entry into the UAE market in 2023, TaskTracker Suite is looking to further consolidate its hold in the whole GCC region. TaskTracker Suite offers a suite of affordable, smart, and user-friendly web and mobile applications to the Middle Eastern market. The platform is designed to enhance people's general workforce management and sales teams. With the backing of iAccel Gulf Business Incubator, which operates under the management and sales management across various industries, offering best-in-class solutions for both patronage of Dubai SME and the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai (DET), TaskTracker Suite will receive comprehensive support, including licensing, workspaces, mentorship, legal guidance, marketing, funding access, and an extensive investor network, to strengthen its foothold in the UAE market.





MENAFN21082024007136015360ID1108583969