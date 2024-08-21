AAFT And ICMEI Celebrate 78Th Independence Day With Patriotic Fervor At Noida Film City

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – August 15, 2024 – The 78th Independence Day of the Republic of India was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotism at Marwah Studios, Noida City. The event was organized by the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) in association with the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT).



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of ICMEI, led the celebrations with a stirring address.“We are fortunate to enjoy the freedoms and comforts of life, but let us not forget the brave men and women of our armed forces who guard our borders with unwavering dedication and without a single complaint. Today, we honor those who have shed their blood for the security of our nation and those who continue to serve, providing us with a peaceful and prosperous country,” Dr. Marwah stated, emphasizing the sacrifices made by the nation's defenders.



The event featured heartfelt performances of patriotic songs by AAFT students and teachers, creating an emotional atmosphere that resonated with everyone present. The auditorium later came alive with vibrant music and dance, infusing the celebration with energy and enthusiasm.



Dr. Marwah also shared his personal experiences, reflecting on his nine years of service as District Commandant in the Delhi Home Guards, where he led 12,000 jawans in various capacities. His commitment to the nation, both in and out of uniform, added a powerful dimension to the event's proceedings.



In a poignant moment, Dr. Marwah recounted the hardships his family faced during the partition of 1947, when they were displaced from Peshawar and endured severe suffering without food or shelter. His story served as a reminder of the resilience and strength that have shaped India's journey to independence.



The Independence Day celebration at Marwah Studios not only honored the past but also inspired a renewed sense of patriotism and responsibility among the attendees, especially the younger generation.



