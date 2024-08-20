Namibia Steps Up Mpox Surveillance Despite No Confirmed Cases

(MENAFN- IANS) Windhoek, Aug 20 (IANS) Namibia's of and Social Services announced on Tuesday that it is ramping up efforts to monitor and respond to potential cases of mpox in the country.

Walters Kamaya, the ministry's spokesperson, confirmed to Xinhua news agnecy that Namibia has not had any cases of mpox so far. However, the ministry is taking several proactive measures to prepare for potential outbreaks.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the actions being undertaken include engaging with stakeholders such as healthcare providers, communities, and international partners to establish effective communication and resource distribution as well as launching public health campaigns to educate the public about mpox transmission, symptoms, and preventive measures, fostering a knowledgeable and resilient community.

"Members of the public are urged to remain calm and refrain from spreading misinformation and disinformation about mpox. The Ministry of Health and Social Services is committed to safeguarding public health in Namibia and urges all people in Namibia to stay informed and vigilant," the statement said.

The ministry also warned that the mpox outbreak globally is evolving, with further investigations underway to better understand the epidemiological characteristics of mpox transmission.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is an infectious disease transmitted between species from animals to humans.

The African region has been experiencing an unprecedented increase in mpox cases since January, with more countries previously unaffected by the disease now reporting cases. A total of four previously unaffected countries, namely Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda, have reported cases since mid-July.