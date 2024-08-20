Kuwait In Talks With Qatar For New 15-Year LNG Supply Deal From North Field
Date
8/20/2024 2:00:19 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Agencies
Qatar energy is in talks with Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) for a new long-term supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to help meet rising demand for power generation in the Gulf Arab state, five trading and industry, as per Reuters.
The deal would see Qatar providing Kuwait with 3 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of the seaborne fuel over 15 years from its North Field project, which is expected to commence operation in 2026, four of the sources said.
