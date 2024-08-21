Meshakeek Shaikha: A Culinary Tribute To A Beloved Family Legacy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Rawan Khalfan Al Nadabi | The Peninsula

Doha: Meshakeek Shaikha, an Omani cuisine restaurant that opened in May 2023 in the vibrant downtown Aspire Zone, has sparked curiosity with its unique name.

The question on many minds is:“Who is Shaikha?” While Omani cuisine is well-regarded within the Qatari community, the name 'Shaikha' carries a special significance, evoking memories of prominent figures throughout the GCC and stirring collective nostalgia.

To uncover the story behind the name, The Peninsula interviewed the restaurant's owners. The name 'Shaikha' traces back to 1998 in Al Khaoudh, Muscat, where Shaikha lived and prepared her renowned Meshakeek for Eid evenings. This dish was a beloved tradition, eagerly anticipated by her grandchildren, relatives, and family friends who gathered to enjoy it each Eid.

The idea of establishing a family business in Doha had been on the table since 2016, driven by the desire of the Omani family-raised and born in Doha-to enter the Omani-Qatari investment market.

The concept of a Meshakeek restaurant was proposed, but it wasn't until 2023 that the grandchildren chose to honour their grandmother by naming the restaurant after her and featuring her distinctive meat seasoning recipe.

The restaurant's owners, Shaikha's grandchildren, wanted to preserve their grandmother's legacy.

They shared,“Our grandma was known for her generosity. She often provided meals to the school next to our home and hosted feasts for friends and strangers alike. Her hospitality was legendary, and it was deeply missed during COVID-19 pandemic when we couldn't share her Meshakeek with others.”

Though Meshakeek is a traditional dish in Omani cuisine, Shaikha's recipe was unique-so much so that it was cherished as a closely guarded family secret.

The grandchildren noted,“Growing up in grandma's home meant sharing her Meshakeek with not just family but also with newcomers. During the pandemic, the absence of her recipe was deeply felt.”

The grandchildren continue to uphold this cherished family tradition by keeping the recipe a secret, even from the restaurant staff.

This recipe is more than just a dish; it's a piece of their family heritage, brought to the Qatari market with a signature that reflects Shaikha's enduring legacy.