Prime Minister Meets Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of New Zealand
8/21/2024 2:22:41 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Wellington: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met in Wellington on Wednesday with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand HE Winston Peters.
The meeting reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields, particularly in international development cooperation.
It also addressed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as updates on the mediation efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza.
