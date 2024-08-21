Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Canberra: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held Tuesday a phone call with Secretary of State of the United States of America HE Antony Blinken.

During the phone call, the two sides discussed the strategic relations between the two friendly counties, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and updates of the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of uniting regional and international efforts to reach an agreement that leads to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of prisoners and detainees, and spares the region the consequences of regional escalation.

His Excellency also affirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to its mediation role alongside partners in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America, and its continued endeavors and contacts aimed at ending the war and establishing peace in the region.