QRCS Plans To Double Number Of Volunteers To 60,000 By Next Year

The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) plans to double the number of its volunteers to 60,000 by next year enrolling a large number of youngsters to instil the spirit of serving the community.

“Our operational plan is to increase the number of volunteers from 31,000 at present to 60,000 by the end of 2025,” said Director of Volunteering and Local Development Sector at QRCS Hussein Aman Al Ali.

Speaking to Qatar TV yesterday, he said that QRCS targets to double the number of its volunteers because the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies reduced the age of volunteers from 18 years and above to five years and above.

“We plan to train 11,000 to 15,000 students as volunteers during the forthcoming academic year 2024-25. They will be recruited for the QRCS volunteering work next year,” said Al Ali.

He said that QRCS also launched a volunteering programme to create a culture of volunteering works in the institutions operating in Qatar.

“Under the programme an agreement was signed with Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) to create a culture of volunteering in the Corporation. The first workshop was held in this regard,” said Al Ali. He said that the programme will reach all institutions operating in Qatar by the end of 2025.

Speaking about the training programme for volunteers, Al Ali said that QRCS signed an agreement with Doha Institute for Graduate Studies to launch a diploma course in sustainability in volunteer work.“We, at QRCS, are providing training programmes to improve the skills of volunteers,” he added.

QRCS offers lectures, training courses and workshops for community members and institutions to provide them with the knowledge and skills required to deal with various types of emergencies and crises, raise awareness and educate them on community health and International Humanitarian Law, and promote the culture of volunteering as well as recruitment and rehabilitation of volunteers, and increase the efficiency of medical personnel seeks to fulfil its mission in the service of humanity and the achievement of sustainable development through the support of volunteerism.

In all its activities, QRCS moves as a part of the Qatari society, aiming to improve and meet the needs of its citizens and residents, allocating for this purpose all its resources, expertise and human and technical potential through cooperation with governmental and non-governmental institutions in a way that achieves the core mission of the Crescent and contributes to the achievement of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Through social development programs, QRCS seeks to raise the standard of living of the vulnerable groups in society so that they can cope with the burdens of life and enjoy safe living through a large number of diverse programmes. Economic and social empowerment programmes provide financial and in-kind assistance to vulnerable groups to cover living expenses.

Vocational empowerment programmes support families, especially women through specialized professional and academic courses.