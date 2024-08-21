Prime Minister Meets Prime Minister Of New Zealand
Wellington: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met in Wellington on Wednesday with Prime Minister of New Zealand HE Christopher Luxon.
Talks during the meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways of enhancing and developing them, and covered economic cooperation, trade exchange and investment opportunities in the aviation, technology, energy and investment sectors, as well as cooperation in clean energy and technology research.
The meeting also touched on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the humanitarian situation in the Strip, and the State of Qatar's efforts in the mediation aimed at ending the war in Gaza.
The visit of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to New Zealand followed a similar visit to Australia, as part of a tour of the region.
