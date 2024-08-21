Pune News: MPSC Aspirants Seek Inclusion Of 258 Agriculture Posts, Calls For Postponing Exam. Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pune news: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants gathered in Pune to voice their demands for changes to the upcoming examination. The have demanded for the inclusion of 258 posts from the Department to the MPSC exam.

In addition to this, the protesting aspirant urged for the exam scheduled for August 25 to be postponed. They argued that the current date conflicts with the IBPS exam, creating an overlap that could affect many candidates.

The protestors also called for the postponement of the examination until their demands were met.

Listing two demands, MPSC aspirant staging a protest told ANI,“The exam on 25th August is overlapping with IBPS exam. Our first demand is that the MPSC exam should be postponed. Our second demand is that 258 posts in the Agriculture Department exam should also be added to this....”

Another aspirant also said, "We demand that the 258 vacancies in the Agriculture department exam should be added to the MPSC exam...IBPS exam is overlapping with the exam on August 25th...."