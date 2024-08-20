Starkist® Launches Flex With Starkist® Campaign Featuring Derek Hough To Celebrate Protein-Powered Lifestyles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Charlie the Tuna®

Dives into His Protein Era

RESTON, Va., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StarKist Co., a socially responsible company dedicated to offering great-tasting, nutritious, and convenient protein products, proudly announces the launch of its dynamic new campaign, "Flex with StarKist." This campaign, led by award-winning choreographer, dance and entertainer Derek Hough, alongside StarKist's iconic mascot, Charlie the Tuna, aims to inspire consumers to share their personal achievements and proud moments, all fueled by a healthy lifestyle filled with protein.

Derek Hough teams up with StarKist® to launch the 'Flex with StarKist®' campaign, featuring a powerful lineup of protein-packed pouches ready to fuel your everyday wins.

StarKist® offers a diverse and delicious protein lineup that includes tuna, salmon, chicken, and the newly introduced beef.

This initiative marks StarKist's strategic shift towards becoming a leading protein provider, offering a diverse and delicious lineup that now includes tuna, salmon, chicken, and newly introduced beef.

"At StarKist, we are thrilled to have Derek Hough join forces with Charlie the Tuna for this significant announcement, marking our evolution from a tuna company into a protein powerhouse. Derek's remarkable achievements and dedication to health and wellness make him an ideal co-leader to help tell this story," said Tom Aslin, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at StarKist. "The 'Flex with StarKist' initiative celebrates the strength and triumphs of our consumers, and we take pride in offering a full array of protein products to help fuel their everyday goals."

Aslin adds, "Even Charlie the Tuna, who swam into the hearts of fans in 1961, and remains a favorite today, is benefiting from our new protein focus. 3D style Charlie's look has evolved to be more fit, and he's never felt better."

Charlie the Tuna's Influential Pro-Team

In a refreshed role, Charlie the Tuna is on a mission to inspire consumers to embrace a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle fueled by protein. Through the #FlexWithStarKist campaign, Charlie and his Pro-Team, a dynamic group of lifestyle influencers led by Derek Hough, will encourage consumers to share how they 'flex' by highlighting their personal victories and the strength they derive from their lives and work.

Derek expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "I've always been a fan of StarKist, so joining their team is a fantastic opportunity. Their lean protein helps me recover after workouts and keeps my energy up. Plus, their protein pouches come in so many delicious flavors, there's something for everyone. I'm really looking forward to sharing how I use StarKist in my daily routine and hopefully inspiring others to do the same."

Additional influencers joining Charlie's Pro-Team to share their personal flex moments include:



USWNT Soccer champion, World Cup winner, and Olympic medalist, Julie Ertz /@juliertz ;

Singer, songwriter, and actor,

Jesse McCartney /@jessemccartney ; and, Fitness influencer and Fit Men Cook founder,

Kevin Curry /@fitmencook .

#FlexwithStarkist Sweepstakes*

The #FlexWithStarKist sweepstakes invites consumers to join the movement and share their "flex" moments across Instagram using the campaign hashtag #FlexWithStarKistSweepstakes. At the campaign's end, one grand prize winner will be randomly selected to receive a $2,500 cash prize and a box of StarKist goodies. Three runners-up will also receive a cash prize and StarKist product and swag.

Derek Hough and StarKist's Pro-Team influencers will be sharing their own personal "flex" moments featuring StarKist products, along the way with consumers.

StarKist Beefs Up its Protein Game

As part of StarKist's expansion into new proteins, the company has launched StarKist® Beef Creations® Pouches. This product is among the first single-serve, fully-cooked beef pouches, featuring 8+ grams of lean protein, and comes in three delicious flavors: Taco-style, Sweet BBQ, and Sloppy Joe. The convenience of the brand's new beef pouches allows consumers to prepare a flavorful ground beef meal in minutes without the need to cook or mix in sauces or seasonings.

The StarKist® Tuna, Chicken, and Salmon Creations® also come in convenient on-the-go pouches, providing 8-17 grams of protein per pouch. With no draining required, each of the over 30 flavors, like Buffalo Style, Thai Chili, Lemon Pepper, Sweet & Spicy and more, can be enjoyed directly from the pouch on salads, sandwiches, and more.

StarKist is committed to supporting its consumers' health and well-being by providing high-quality, great-tasting, and convenient protein-filled solutions that help them achieve their daily goals and celebrate their accomplishments. For more information on StarKist products and the #FlexWithStarKist campaign, visit



About Derek Hough

Emmy Award winning and New York Times Best-Selling author Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, UT, at age 11 and has gone on to become a celebrated four-time Emmy Award winner and thirteen-time Emmy nominee making Hough the most nominated male choreographer in Television Academy history. Hough has appeared in film, television and stage projects as an actor. He made his feature film debut in Make Your Move and his television credits include the ABC series Nashville, NBC's Hairspray Live! and in High School Musical The Musical for Disney+. His stage performances include Radio City Music Hall's Spring Spectacular and the critically acclaimed production of Footloose in which he starred as the male lead in London's West End.



In 2020, Hough joined the hit ABC series Dancing with the Stars as part of the judging panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Toniolo. A multi-talented entertainer and the show's only six-time champion, Hough had previously performed on the show as a pro-dancer. Hough starred alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo at the judges table for the NBC series World of Dance for 4 seasons. Hough is also a best-selling author, his memoir Taking the Lead; Lessons from a Life in Motion hit stands in August of 2014 and rapidly was named to the prestigious New York Times Best-Seller list.

In 2023, Hough launched his second solo tour, Derek Hough Symphony of Dance which featured stops in 60 cities across the United States and Canada. His first tour, Derek Hough Live: The Tour was in 2019 and prior to that, Hough and his sister Julianne teamed for a live stage dance concert MOVE Live on Tour performing in 50 cities around the country, in 2015 they toured again selling out scores of venues on their 47-city outing. In 2017 they again performed a sold-out tour of 48 cities around the United States with their show Move – Beyond – Live on Tour. In 2021 and 2022, Hough headlined his residency Derek Hough: No Limit

in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada. The critically acclaimed dance-centric show at the Venetian Resort takes Fans on a journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Hough explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa, hip-hop and everything in between.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient nutritious proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce convenient single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations®, Chicken Creations®, and new Beef Creations® in over 30 flavors. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 48 contiguous US/DC, 18 years of age and older. Void in AK, HI, & where prohibited by law.

Sweepstakes starts at or about 12 p.m. (noon) ET 8/20/24 and ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 9/17/24. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter, alternate methods of entry, prize details, odds, restrictions, and all details see flexwithstarkist. Sponsor: StarKist Co., 1875 Explorer Street, 10th Floor, Reston, VA 20190.

