Proposition 6: California's Historic 2024 Vote To End Involuntary Servitude

This November Californians voters will have an opportunity to amend their state and take a much-needed step towards placing rehabilitation of their carceral population over forced labor

A State's Humane Decision to Choose Dignity Over Modern-Day Slavery.

- Samual Nathaniel BrownLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On the November 2024 ballot, California voters will have the opportunity to vote on Proposition 6 , a groundbreaking amendment aimed at abolishing involuntary servitude as punishment for crime from the state's constitution. This measure, if passed, would remove outdated and unjust language that allows for forced labor in the state's penal system, aligning California with a growing movement across the nation to end such practices.Proposition 6 has been championed by Sam Brown , the founder of the non-profit organization 10pprogram, which has been at the forefront of advocating for criminal justice reform and human rights. Brown, a tireless advocate for equity and justice, believes this measure is critical to correcting historical injustices that have disproportionately affected marginalized communities, particularly people of color."Proposition 6 is not just about removing archaic language from our laws; it's about standing up for human dignity and ensuring that our state's justice system reflects our values," said Sam Brown. "This is a moral imperative for California, and I encourage every voter to stand with us in making history this November."Proposition 6 will join other states such as Vermont, Oregon, and Colorado, which have successfully passed similar measures to remove exceptions for involuntary servitude from their constitutions. The campaign for Prop 6 has garnered widespread support from civil rights organizations, labor unions, and faith-based communities across California.Key Information:What: Vote on Proposition 6 to remove involuntary servitude as punishment for crime from California's constitution.When: November 2024Why: To align California's legal framework with modern values of justice and equality, and to end the practice of forced labor in the state's penal system.######About 10PProgram:Founded by Sam Brown, 10pprogram is dedicated to advancing justice and equity through advocacy, education, and reform initiatives. The organization works closely with communities, policymakers, and other stakeholders to drive meaningful change in the criminal justice system.For more information on Proposition 6 and how to get involved, visit 10pprogram.Media Contact:Erica-lane B...

ACA8 (PROP 6) End Slavery in California Act Press Conference (Samual N. Brown Address)