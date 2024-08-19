Dr. Simon Ourian Reviews Laser Skin Resurfacing: Achieving Radiant Skin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Laser skin resurfacing has become a popular cosmetic procedure utilized to improve the appearance of the skin by reducing wrinkles, scars, sun damage, and other skin irregularities. Laser resurfacing has quickly risen to the top as a trending procedure within the aesthetics community and“microblogging” era, specifically, Dr. Simon Ourian's patented Coolaser®.

Dr. Simon Ourian, founder of Epione Beverly Hills, rocked the aesthetics world over 25 years ago by introducing his patented Coolaser®. Offering a non-invasive alternative that combines cooling technology with laser energy to minimize discomfort and reduce the risk of thermal damage, he has been praised by some of the biggest names in Hollywood with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Olivia Coulpo, LaLa Anthony, and many more.

Dr. Simon will share his expertise opinion and gold standard recommendation on laser skin resurfacing, as well as the pros and cons and what to expect from laser treatment.

Pros

. Laser resurfacing can significantly improve the texture and tone of the skin, reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and acne scars.

. Laser resurfacing stimulates the production of collagen, a protein that helps keep the skin firm and youthful.

. Aside from skin tightening and smoothening, laser resurfacing can target specific skin concerns such as pigmentation, scars, or vascular lesions.

. Compared to surgical options, laser skin resurfacing is noninvasive with no need for incisions.

. Non-ablative lasers, which do not remove the top layer of the skin, generally have a shorter recovery process compared to ablative lasers.

. Results of the laser can last for several years, especially with the correct and appropriate skin care.

. Laser resurfacing can be utilized for legitimate medical corrections like acne scars, treatment of spider veins and rosacea

Cons

. People with darker skin tones may be at higher risk for pigmentation changes and may not be ideal candidates for certain types of laser treatment

. Depending on the skin issue being addressed, multiple sessions may be needed to achieve the desired results

. Ablative lasers, which remove the top layer of the skin, can require a significant recovery period, sometimes several weeks

. Laser resurfacing can be costly, especially if multiple sessions are required

Coolaser® - Dr. Ourian's Gold Standard:

Dr. Ourian's gold standard for laser resurfacing is backed by the proven results of his patented Coolaser® that he offers at Epione Beverly Hills. Coolaser® carries a lot of benefits that can aid and address skin imperfections and concerns, making it effective and precise, treating localized areas without affecting the surrounding skin. The cooling aspect of Coolaser® makes it safer for a wide range of skin types, including those with darker skin tones, which are more prone to pigmentation issues with other lasers. The cooling aspect also complements the Coolaser® treatment with the reduced risk of burns and other heat-related side effects by protecting the outer layers of the skin. Coolaser® can significantly improve the overall texture and tone of the skin, reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and scars. The combination of cooling and laser energy often results in a shorter recovery period, compared to other lasers, especially ablative lasers. Treatment can be customized to the patient's specific concerns and desires, allowing for a more personalized and tailored approach.

Coolaser® offers a promising solution for those looking to improve their skin's appearance with fewer risks and discomforts, compared to traditional laser resurfacing treatments. However, it is important to consider the benefits and risks, as with any cosmetic procedure. A consultation at Epione Beverly Hills by Dr. Ourian's team is essential to determine if Coolaser® is the right choice for your specific skin type and concerns.

About Dr. Simon Ourian and Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Ourian is a renowned expert in cosmetic dermatology and greatly celebrated by some of the biggest names in Hollywood and across the world for technique of non-invasive procedures. Epione Beverly Hills, offers cutting-edge treatment and personalized care on a patient-to-patient basis.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit or call/text (310) 651-6267.

