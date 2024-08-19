Defi, AI, Gaming, RWA Projects Flock To Boba Liftoff Accelerator To Build For A Better Web3

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Boba LiftOFF Accelerator has emerged as a central hub for Web3 innovation, with a wave of promising DeFi, RWA, AI, and Web3 gaming projects flocking to join the program.

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boba Network, an optimistic-based multichain layer-2 scaling solution, is excited to announce that since its launch, the Boba LiftOFF Accelerator has attracted significant attention within the blockchain community, quickly establishing Boba as a leading innovator in the Web3 space. The program, designed to support and scale projects focused on real-world assets (RWA), AI, DeFi, and Web3 gaming with over $1 million in grants, has already seen a flood of applications and partnerships that seek to shape the future of decentralized applications (DApps).









The Boba LiftOFF Accelerator has received 150 applications from around the globe, each bringing unique and innovative ideas that differentiate them from the traditional DApps currently dominating the blockchain ecosystem. This wave of interest highlights the program's role in attracting top-tier talent and projects eager to leverage Boba Network's scalable, cost-effective infrastructure.

Launched in partnership with Brinc, a global leader in venture acceleration and corporate innovation, the accelerator program has established over 25 key partnerships with major players in the Web3 ecosystem, including Animoca Brands, Bixin Ventures, Ceras, Cointelegraph, DMCC, Enjinstarter, Enya Labs, Gate.io, Genesis Capital, Ghaf Capital Partners, Gotbit, Mulana Capital and The Crypto Times.

The Boba LiftOFF Accelerator is designed to discover and support top Web3 startups that are advancing RWA, AI, DeFi, and gaming projects. Successful applicants will benefit from milestone-based grants, thorough technical assistance, and strategic business development resources.

The program features prominent advisers from the Web3 ecosystem, including Nitin Gupta from Habit Network, Joyce Chin from Animoca Brands, Zaher El Orm from DMCC and Sidd Ghandi from GrowX Ventures. Additionally, participants will enjoy lifetime access to the network, continuous support, and broad visibility through Boba and Brinc's global communities and social media channels.

As more projects prepare to launch on the Boba Network, the excitement and anticipation within the community are palpable. Developers and builders looking to be part of this groundbreaking movement are encouraged to apply and become a part of the future of Web3 innovation.

For more information on the application process and eligibility criteria, please visit the accelerator page .

About Boba

Boba Network is an optimistic-based multichain layer-2 scaling solution that aims to unlock the potential of roll-up technology and enable more flexible blockchain communication. The protocol is fully compatible with EVM-based tools and has already deployed multichain support for Ethereum, and BNB, supporting lightning-fast transactions and fees anywhere from 40-100X less than the respective layer-1. Boba Network is powered by HybridComputeTM technology that brings the power of Web2 on-chain, with smarter smart contracts that allow visionary developers to leverage off-chain compute and real-world data to build hybrid dapps that connect people to the future of blockchain applications.

Learn more:

About Brinc

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Brinc is a leader in global venture acceleration and operates 10 multidisciplinary accelerator programs across seven countries. Brinc accelerates startups focused on climate tech, CDR, food technology, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, web3, connected hardware, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to create a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future.

Brinc also supports corporations with distributed innovation strategies, sourcing of new startups and technologies, as well as venture-building Web3-enabled businesses. Global corporations (Manulife, Huawei, Schneider Electric, Puma, Batelco, Merck, Omantel, Linrun Group, Zhihui Park), government organizations (Hong Kong Science Park, NEOM, MBRIF, Guangdong Soft-tech Park), tertiary institutions (HK City University, National University of Singapore), fast-growing companies (Animoca Brands), and leading venture funds (Artesian, LeverVC, Tamkeen, EDB) have all run programs with Brinc. In 2021, Brinc announced a series of venture funds to invest in high-potential early-stage companies through accelerators and provide LPs with a dedicated innovation platform and access to Series A+ co-investment opportunities.

Learn more:



