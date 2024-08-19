GUR Shows Footage Of Mission On Kinburn Spit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the Cyclone group of the International Legion that is part of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense (GUR) took part in the combat mission on the Kinburn Spit.

That's according to the GUR press service that posted the relevant on social media, as seen by Ukrinform.

"The video shows the unit engaging and destroying enemy targets," the report reads.

The video shows the destruction of a machine gun crew; a Tiger armored vehicle; an APC with its crew; an observation point; an anti-tank grenade launcher crew; a pickup truck; an UAZ truck with its crew; a mortar crew; a few antennas; and other targets.

As reported earlier, the GUR agency posted a video showing scouts eliminating the invaders in close combat.

Photo: Shutterstock