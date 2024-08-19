KIIT's Six Engineering Programmes Get ABET (US) Accreditation

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Bhubaneswar – The prestigious Accreditation Board for Engineering and (ABET), USA has accredited KIIT Deemed to be University's six engineering programs for next six years. ABET is the premier global accreditation organization of engineering and engineering programmes. Regarded as the 'Gold Standard' for engineering education, it assures that programs meet the quality standards that produce graduates prepared to enter a global workforce.

The following B. Tech programs at KIIT-DU have been accredited by ABET. They are B. Tech Computer Science & Engineering (accredited by both ABET's CAC & EAC Commissions); B.Tech Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering; B.Tech Electrical Engineering; B.Tech Electronics & Electrical Engineering and B.Tech Mechanical Engineering. In addition, the B.Tech Civil Engineering program was previously accredited for six years in 2022.

This accreditation places KIIT-DU in an elite group of institutions that includes renowned universities such as Harvard, Cambridge, Stanford, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Through its unwavering commitment to academic excellence, extensive research initiatives, and valuable practical exposure, KIIT has successfully met ABET's rigorous educational standards. These standards encompass curriculum quality, faculty qualifications, and outcomes assessment. The university's dedication to continuous improvement and a student-cantered approach were crucial in achieving this prestigious accreditation, cementing its status among top-tier institutions worldwide.

ABET's peer-review process is highly regarded worldwide because it adds critical value to academic programs in technical disciplines, where quality, precision, and safety are paramount.

KIIT joined the WTUN

In another significant development, the World Technology Universities Network (WTUN) announced the signing of the Network's Consortium Collaboration agreement with KIIT. With this, KIIT has joined WTUN as a member, providing its students with numerous opportunities, including participation in global competitions, the chance to win the Brian Cantor Scholarship Prize 2023-24, hackathons, and exchange programs. KIIT is among 20 Universities in the world.

KIIT in AICMRH:

KIIT has got approval of the Australia-India Critical Minerals Research Hub (AICMRH) under the SPARC Scheme by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The hub's focus areas include critical mineral extraction, processing, criticality assessments, economic geology, sustainable mining practices, and supply chain analyses. KIIT has become a member among 17 Indian institutions and 11 Australian institutions are involved in this program.

Expressing his happiness, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said these recognitions prove the high-quality programmes of KIIT, which effectively prepares students for global careers. KIIT is the only university in India to have accreditations from both IET, UK, and ABET, USA, he added.