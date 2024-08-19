885 War-Affected Healthcare Facilities Restored In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the full-scale war in Ukraine, 885 medical facilities damaged by Russia have been restored.

That's according to the press service of the of Health, Ukrinform reports.

“During the full-scale war unleashed by Russia, 885 medical facilities in Ukraine have been restored in full or partially. In particular, 530 medical facilities have been fully restored and another 355 have been partially restored,” the report says.

Thus, most facilities have been restored in the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. These are primarily medical facilities in the areas liberated from the Russian occupation, as well as those that have suffered minor damage, such as broken windows, roofing, facade damage, etc.

In addition, Russian shells and missiles damaged 1,646 medical facilities and destroyed another 215, which are beyond repair.

Most of the destroyed medical facilities are located in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The Ministry of Health notes that it is currently impossible to obtain full information on the extent of damage to hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories.

The Russians also damaged 198 ambulances, destroyed 261 and seized 125 more.

As reported, the Primary Health Care Center has been restored in Mena, Chernihiv region.

