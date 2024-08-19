Zelensky Calls For Expanding Russia Sanctions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Against the background of Russia using its nuclear to retain its spheres of influence, maintaining relations with the regimes in Pyongyang and Tehran, and employing a shadow tanker fleet, it is necessary to expand the existing sanctions targeting the aggressor state.

This was emphasized by President Volodymyr Zelensky , who spoke at the meeting of heads of Ukraine's foreign missions "Wartime diplomacy: resilience, weapons, victory", Ukrinform reports with reference to the President's Office.

"The sanctions already imposed by the world have indeed significantly restricted the economy and capabilities of Putin's regime. Thanks to this, time is working to limit the aggression. However, the shadow tanker fleet of Russia has become a new challenge. Russia's relations with certain regimes, such as those in Pyongyang and Tehran, create new sources of threats, and not only for us in Ukraine. Russia's nuclear industry is still being used by Moscow to maintain its spheres of influence in the world. The Russian banking sector still maintains connections with the global system. These and other factors require the expansion of the sanctions shield – extending sanctions to new areas that enable Russia to sustain its military activities," the president said.

Zelensky emphasized that the diplomats' task is to be advocates of decisions on sanctions. The head of state also expressed gratitude to the governments, leaders, and political forces in the partner states who defend the need for strong sanctions against Russia over the ongoing war of aggression.

Photo: President's Office