Yermak: Second Peace Summit Set To Force Russia To Respect Ukraine's Sovereignty

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The task of the next international Summit on Peace in Ukraine is to force Russia to respect Ukraine's sovereignty.

That's according to the chief of Ukraine's Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, who spoke before the heads of Ukraine's foreign missions, Ukrinform reports.

During his address, Yermak emphasized the importance of the implementation of the Peace Formula puit forward by President Zelensky.

"In particular, the task of the next Summit is to force Russia to respect Ukraine's sovereignty. You have an important task ahead of you – to ensure the maximum participation of nations in the thematic meetings within the Peace Formula, to support the Ukrainian vision in every possible way, and to resolutely oppose any attempts to promote so-called alternative peace plans," he said.

Delay in supply of long-range capabilities from partners supports Russia's offensive potential -

According to Yermak, Ukraine's primary need is weapons, in particular strengthening its air defenses, supply of modern aircraft, armored vehicles and high-precision systems, and it is also important to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

The head of the President's office stated that the sanctions are working, which is obvious, but not all of their potential has been revealed.

Restrictive measures targeting Russia should be further expanded, while any loopholes allowing Russia to circumvent sanctions should be closed and the aggressor must be brought to justice.

Zelensky invites India to join Peacecommuniqué

Yermak also emphasized that the key tasks in the economic area include attracting investments, promoting the export of Ukrainian goods, participating in reconstruction and working on the use of utilizing frozen Russian assets.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the venues and dates for interim meetings of national security advisers as part of the preparation of the second Peace Summit have already been determined. Preparations are in active progress at all levels.

Photo: President's Office