Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win WTA Cincinnati Open

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Cincinnati: World number three Aryna Sabalenka downed sixth seed Jessica Pegula in straight sets to claim the 15th title of her career at the WTA Cincinnati Open on Monday.

The 26-year-old from Belarus clinched a 6-3, 7-5 victory for her second title of the season following her Australian Open triumph in Melbourne in January.

Sabalenka, who did not drop a set throughout the tournament, was in control for long periods against Pegula before wrapping up victory in 1hr 15min.

The two-time Grand Slam champion suffered a slight blip when serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set, allowing Pegula to break back to level.

But Sabalenka broke back immediately and then held serve to close out her win.