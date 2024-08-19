Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win WTA Cincinnati Open
8/19/2024 7:32:03 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Cincinnati: World number three Aryna Sabalenka downed sixth seed Jessica Pegula in straight sets to claim the 15th title of her career at the WTA Cincinnati Open on Monday.
The 26-year-old from Belarus clinched a 6-3, 7-5 victory for her second title of the season following her Australian Open triumph in Melbourne in January.
Sabalenka, who did not drop a set throughout the tournament, was in control for long periods against Pegula before wrapping up victory in 1hr 15min.
The two-time Grand Slam champion suffered a slight blip when serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set, allowing Pegula to break back to level.
But Sabalenka broke back immediately and then held serve to close out her win.
