Delay In Supply Of Long-Range Capabilities From Partners Supports Russia's Offensive Potential - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The removal of restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range capabilities by its partners will help change the situation in Donetsk region in Ukraine's favor.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky , who spoke at the meeting of heads of Ukraine's foreign missions "Wartime diplomacy: resilience, weapons, victory", Ukrinform reports with reference to the President's Office.

"I emphasize that the format of Putin's response to the operation in the Kursk region demonstrates that there is no single rational reason to deny us true power, true long-range capabilities. And the situation on the Donetsk front is such that any further delay by our partners in terms of long-range capabilities is becoming de facto, perhaps, the most effective support for Russia's offensive potential," he said.

: Ukraine controls 92 settlements in Kursk regio

Zelensky appealed to diplomats and envoys, who primarily work in the US, UK, France, Germany, and other countries, to strengthen cooperation with partners in terms of long-range weapons.

"If our partners lifted all the current restrictions on the use of weapons on Russian territory, we would not need to physically enter particularly the Kursk region to protect our Ukrainian citizens in the border communities and eliminate Russia's potential for aggression. But for now, we cannot use all the weapons at our disposal and eliminate Russian terrorists where they are. Russian military bases, and Russian military airfields, Russian logistics and other military facilities, whose existence allows Putin to evade the search for peace, are legitimate targets for our Defense Forces," the president noted.

explains secrecy around Kursk raid preparatio

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine control more than 1,250 square kilometers of enemy territory and 92 settlements across Kursk region.

Photo: President's Office