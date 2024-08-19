Sharjah To Carry Out Surprise School Inspections, Address Violence In New Safety Initiative

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 2:27 PM

A new initiative will be launched across Sharjah on Tuesday, August 20. The 'Community Prevention in Schools' programme themed 'Together for a Positive Community' will involve surprise inspections in as part of the intitiative's monitoring system.

The year-long programme will see dedicated safety coordinators in schools, using preventive measures to identify and address cases of violence, as well as psychological and behavioural issues early on. By preventing issues before they arise, it will be easy to foster a safe and positive educational environment.

The initiative will oversee students from all age groups and address educational, cultural, and legal concerns. It will cover teaching staff, administrative personnel, and students in all public and private schools across Sharjah.

The programme will also feature informative workshops, specialised courses, and educational media, in collaboration with various Sharjah government entities.

Various entities in the Sharjah government will be involved in this new initiative, including Sharjah Police, Sharjah Police Science Academy, Sharjah Private Education Authority, and Sharjah Social Services Department.

Parents will be made part of the safety process in the future, a top official told Khaleej Times.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) highlighted that since taking responsibility for private schools in 2018, there has been a significant improvement in the quality of education.

Continuous supervisory visits to schools ensure student behaviour is monitored and evaluated, contributing to a safe learning environment.

Child helpline

In a related effort, the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) highlighted the importance of 800700 hotline, UAE's first child protection helpline, established in 2007.

As a member of Child Helpline International and ISPCAN, the helpline operates 24/7, providing immediate legal, social, and psychological assistance.

This hotline also serves as a safety valve for both students and educational staff, raising legal and social awareness.

Speaking on school transportation, major general Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi emphasised that the state has ensured the highest safety standards, from bus supervisors to driver training.

The SSSD also mentioned 'Your Children are Safe' initiative, a programme by SPEA which focuses on safe student transportation from home to school.

This initiative includes the installation of tracking devices in buses and a mobile app enabling parents to monitor their children's journeys, managed by Maaman Parent, a school transport tracking service available on Google Play and Apple Store.

Moreover, SPEA has established a dedicated bus monitoring room to ensure student safety even outside school hours.

The authority is also conducting training courses for drivers and supervisors in collaboration with Sharjah Transport.

