Finexpo To Debut In October As Egypt's 1St Major Fintech, E-Trading Conference And Exhibition

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Avenue, a company specialising in economic conferences, will host the first FinExpo and in Cairo from October 10 to 12. The event will bring together investors, traders, institutions, and FinTech companies to explore the latest developments in Egypt's burgeoning financial markets.

FinExpo, described as the largest of its kind in Egypt, aims to connect investors interested in the stock and electronic trading.

The event will feature a diverse range of participants, including leading companies, banks, FinTech firms, brokerage firms, and investment management companies.

“FinExpo will provide a three-day platform for participants to gain insights into the economic, financial, and technical expectations for stock market indices, equities, and other financial instruments,” said Osama Saraya, chairperson of Media Avenue.

The conference will feature panel discussions and analytical sessions by financial experts and analysts on the Egyptian Exchange's vision for stimulating trading and diversifying financial instruments. It will also provide insights into global markets and interest rate forecasts.

Additionally, FinExpo will host seminars on financial derivatives, covering how to use them for hedging and investment purposes.

The exhibition will showcase companies operating in financial markets, including publicly listed companies, FinTech firms, commercial and investment banks, financial information publishers, and brokerage firms.

Saraya said the event targets thousands of participants, including professional investors, savers, young people interested in electronic trading, and individuals and institutions interested in investment funds and various financial instruments.

“The exhibition represents a golden opportunity for companies in the financial and FinTech sectors to expand their business reach and connect with a wide audience of interested parties and experts in financial markets,” Saraya said.“It also provides investors with the opportunity to directly interact with experts and gain future insights that enable them to make informed investment decisions.”

The exhibition will offer intensive training on investment skills and fundamentals in financial markets.



