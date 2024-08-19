Freight Rail Services Completely Suspended Across Canada
By Alimat Aliyeva
Freight rail transport in Canada could come to a complete
standstill this week, leading to huge economic losses,
Azernews reports.
The threat of stopping freight traffic loomed after on Sunday
two of the country's largest railway operators sent lockout notices
to the Teamsters truck drivers union, representing almost 10,000
workers, Reuters writes.
This is the first time that the country has faced a simultaneous
shutdown of work at railway enterprises. This could paralyze the
supply of food grains, beans, fertilizers, coal and timber, which
make up a significant part of Canada's exports, as well as affect
the supply of various goods - from petroleum products to chemicals
and automobiles.
In addition to the multibillion-dollar economic damage, the
shutdowns could disrupt rail travel across the North American
continent.
"If the labor conflict is not immediately and definitively
resolved, then the CN union will have no choice but to continue the
phased and gradual closure of its network, which will lead to a
lockout. Despite the negotiations over the weekend, there has been
no significant progress and the parties are still far from each
other," CN said in a statement.
CN reports that this year she has made four proposals on wages,
rest and labor availability, fully complying with the government's
rules on supervision of service and rest periods.
The Federal Liberal government has so far rejected calls from
business groups to intervene, saying companies and unions should
resolve their differences through negotiations themselves.
