Russian President Concludes State Visit To Azerbaijan
8/19/2024 3:11:44 PM
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin completed his
state visit to Azerbaijan on August 19, Azernews
reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Russian President at
Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national
flags of the two countries.
President Vladimir Putin was seen off by Azerbaijan's First
Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign
Affairs Samir Sharifov, and other officials.
