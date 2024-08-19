Flytrex Achieves 100,000 Drone Deliveries Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Flytrex achieves 100,000 drone deliveries

Flytrex , an airborne food delivery service, says it has made 100,000 drone delivery across its locations in North Carolina and Texas, making it“the largest operation of its kind in the United States”.

As the only company to achieve 100,000 commercial food deliveries by drone, Flytrex has seen 70 percent of the households in their delivery areas use the service.

By putting the most beloved food brands in America in customers' hands, Flytrex is specifically tailored for on-demand deliveries in the underserved suburban market where the majority of Americans live.

Customers choose Flytrex for its affordability and speed, which surpass traditional delivery methods, while also ensuring every delivery is contactless and punctual.

Scott Scherer, CIO, Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, says:“At Jersey Mike's Subs, we are focused on bringing our customers the best experience – and that includes delivery that is convenient for their schedules and preferences.

“Partnering with Flytrex, our fans can enjoy our authentic, fresh sliced/fresh grilled sub sandwiches how and when they want them.”

Flytrex's drones offer a sustainable and eco-friendly delivery option by reducing carbon emissions and decreasing road accidents. The company boasts its fastest delivery time at under two minutes for flight distances up to two miles.

The average delivery time is just four minutes and 30 seconds – significantly faster than the typical 8-12 minutes for a car delivery without traffic, and 15-20 minutes with traffic.

What foods do people crave? Flytrex's most frequently delivered items include:



The top three items ordered from grocery stores are bananas, limes and pints of ice cream

The top five items ordered from restaurants are french fries, chicken nuggets, turkey sandwich, chicken sandwich and burrito bowl

From grocery stores, 36 percent of all orders include fresh produce and 10% include sweets and snacks From restaurants, 22 percent of all orders are sandwiches or salads and 19% are chicken or wings

Yariv Bash, CEO and co-founder of Flytrex, says:“Drone delivery is rapidly becoming a staple in the US, as it satisfies Americans' hunger for instant gratification while benefiting the community and the planet with less road congestion and pollution.

“Flytrex continuously innovates to overcome delivery challenges, ensuring our drones can handle anything from large and heavy family meals to bad weather and oddly shaped packages, making us pioneers in the practical implementation of drone technology in daily life.”