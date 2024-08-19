Monday Morning Radio Co-Host Maxwell Rotbart Wins Nonfiction Book Award For 'All You Can Eat Business Wisdom'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rotbart's book includes more than 100 practical steps for turbocharging your business and career, offered by 21 of the nation's most respected business minds.

- National Book AwardsDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Nonfiction Authors Association has awarded“All You Can Eat Business Wisdom” by Maxwell Rotbart with its Silver Medal for excellence.Rotbart is the co-host and associate producer of Monday Morning Radio , the weekly business-to-business podcast that provides actionable insights from owners, entrepreneurs, and small business experts.“All You Can Eat Business Wisdom” is a richly reported anthology featuring entrepreneurial and leadership lessons offered by 21 of the podcast's most popular guests since its inception in June 2012.The book's featured experts include Ken Blanchard, Ryan Deiss, Charles Duhigg, Michelle D. Gladieux, Mike Kaeding, Joanne Lipman, Blaine Oelkers, Stephen Semple, Jen Sincero, Carl J. Schramm, Roy H. Williams, and Tom Ziglar.Each guest brings a proven record of success, offering tactics that readers can immediately apply to their for-profit and nonprofit enterprises.“Rotbart takes the reader on a journey across a diverse range of topics essential for running a successful business,” the Nonfiction Book Awards judges commented.“Rotbart successfully paints a picture of where and how the business leaders featured within its pages started, and the pivotal moments that led them to where they are today.”Signed softcover copies of "All You Can Eat Business Wisdom" are available for $29.95, including shipping, exclusively from Gutenberg's Store at . (Unsigned copies are also available from Amazon.)Rotbart, a historian and veteran educator, previously authored“The State of Israel: Prime Ministers,” which introduces middle school students to Israeli history. He currently serves on the faculty of the Truman Scholars Program under the auspices of the New York-based Tikvah Fund.Monday Morning Radio, which debuted in June 2012, is co-hosted by founder Dean Rotbart, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated former financial columnist with The Wall Street Journal. He is the author of“September Twelfth: An American Comeback Story,” which Kirkus Reviews describes as“a thrilling and inspiring tale of journalistic dedication.”The podcast, available from , Apple Podcasts , and all major hosting platforms, is produced in cooperation with the nonprofit Wizard Academy, an Austin, Texas-based school for imaginative, courageous, and ambitious entrepreneurs.For more information or to suggest a guest for Monday Morning Radio, write to ... or phone 303-296-1200.The Nonfiction Authors Association is an international community for authors to connect, exchange ideas, and learn how to write, publish, promote, and profit with nonfiction books. NFAA is led by Stephanie Chandler, founder and CEO.

