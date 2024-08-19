RÍ RÁ LAS VEGAS CELEBRATES HALFWAY TO ST. PATRICK's DAY WITH A WEEK-LONG CELEBRATION AND SPECIALTY MENU, SEPT. 16-22

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rí Rá Las Vegas will donate 20 percent of proceeds from the Halfway to St. Patrick's Day specialty menu to raise critical funds for HELP of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rí Rá Las Vegas is thrilled to announce the return of its week-long celebration, Halfway to St. Patrick's Day. The celebration will raise funds for HELP of Southern Nevada, a local nonprofit looking to end homelessness one individual, one family and one youth at a time. Available from Sept. 16 - 22, guests can enjoy a unique menu featuring authentic Irish dishes with 20 percent of proceeds benefiting HELP.The Halfway to St. Patrick's Day menu can be found below:.Whiskey Garlic Mussels: One-pound mussels with white wine, whiskey garlic butter and grilled crostini's ($16.25).BBQ Chicken Flat Bread: Flatbreads with Guinness BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken and green onions ($14.95).Curry Chicken Sandwich: Buttermilk fried chicken with lettuce and thick McDonnell's curry sauce served on a toasted bun ($15.95).Irish Blackened Ribeye: Sustainable and grass-fed ribeye imported from Ireland ($40.95).Whiskey Caramel Bread Pudding: Vanilla cinnamon bread pudding with whiskey caramel sauce topped with whipped cream ($10.95)Over the last 50 years, HELP has remained steadfast in their mission to assist families and individuals throughout Southern Nevada to overcome barriers and attain self-sufficiency through direct services, training and referral to community resources. For those who may be unavailable to participate in Halfway to St. Patrick's Day but are still interested in supporting HELP's mission, monetary donations are always welcomed here.# # #About HELP of Southern NevadaHELP of Southern Nevada provides assistance to low-income families, homeless youth and other individuals, to help them reach self-sufficiency through direct services, trainings and referrals. HELP operates 10 departments, consists of 200 employees and serves tens of thousands of unduplicated clients each year. Programs available include Behavioral Health Services, Coordinated Entry Community Matchers, Homeless Response Teams, Family Housing Services, Framing Hope Warehouse, Holiday Assistance, Adult Housing Programs, Community Relations, Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, Weatherization and Workforce Services. For more information, call HELP of Southern Nevada at 702.369.4357 or visit . Follow HELP of Southern Nevada on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.About Rí Rá Las VegasCrafted in the warm pub style of 19th century Ireland, Rí Rá Las Vegas is located inside The Shoppes at Mandalay Place. The authentic Irish pub features a multitude of artifacts that were carefully restored in Wicklow, Ireland and shipped to their new home in Las Vegas. Rí Rá Las Vegas contains an authentic Victorian Shop bar that began its life in Ireland in the 1880s, a whiskey bar adorned with an original glazed jewelry cabinet from 1900, an oak floor from a whiskey distillery and an 8-foot-tall, 500-pound carved plaster statue of St. Patrick dating back to 1850. The pub hosts live entertainment seven nights a week in a music room constructed with artifacts dating back to 1890 from the Olympia Theater in Dublin, Ireland. Born and raised in Dublin, Rí Rá Las Vegas owners David Kelly and Ciaran Sheehan have been close friends since they were 14 years old. Kelly and Sheehan later partnered with Jay Luther, whom Kelly met while working for Guinness. Rí Rá Las Vegas is one of nine pubs the trio has opened in the U.S.Follow Rí Rá Las Vegas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and updates.Ri Ra Las Vegas Media ContactKirvin Doak Communications702.737.3100...HELP of Southern Nevada Media ContactKirvin Doak Communications702.737.3100...

