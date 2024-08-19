Henry Ford Health On Track To Be One Of Nation's First 'Net Zero' Hospitals

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Challenge

Henry Ford Health, Michigan's leading healthcare provider, aims to develop one of the nation's first net zero hospital campuses. The challenge will be operating without generating greenhouse emissions while maintaining reliable service for their patients. They will need innovative technologies and strategies to address consumption and waste management .

The Solution

Henry Ford Health, Kiewit, and Veolia North America collaborated to implement a comprehensive solution which, in addition to a 33-year Operations and Maintenance contract, will include:

RENEWABLE ENERGY PURCHASING

Power purchase agreements (PPAs) ensure a supply of renewable electricity, reducing reliance on traditional energy sources.

DIGITAL ENERGY MANAGEMENT

Veolia's Hubgrade digital platform monitors and manages energy use efficiently, optimizing consumption and reducing waste.

SUSTAINABILITY TASK FORCE

A task force drives ongoing improvement and engages stakeholders in implementing sustainable practices.

ELECTRICITY

The project installed electrified boilers, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

WASTE HEAT RECOVERY

Waste heat recovery technology generates 75% of the facility's heating, maximizing energy efficiency.

Projected Outcome

68% lower carbon footprint

75% heat to come from waste heat recovery

Additional electric boilers enable full net-zero operation from day one, provided renewable energy power purchase agreements are in place.

