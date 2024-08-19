Gene By Gene Expands NGS Capabilities With New Tech Investment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gene by Gene, a leading CLIA/CAP-certified laboratory, is proud to announce a major in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, reaffirming its commitment to further expanding advancements in its, already established, NGS Capability. This strategic initiative aligns with Gene by Gene's vision to enhance precision and capitalize on the significant opportunities projected by recent reports.Building on over a decade of leadership in array testing, Gene by Gene is now positioning its laboratory to lead the next growth frontier in next-generation sequencing. By leveraging its highly automated robotics labs, Gene by Gene ensures precision diagnostics, rapid turnaround times, and competitive pricing. This investment aligns with the company's mission to empower its partners with comprehensive genetic data across all fields and make advanced genomic technology more accessible to a broader population."Investing in next-generation sequencing is a critical step in our mission to lead the genetic testing industry and support the growing demand for advanced genomic solutions," said Dr. Lior Rauchberger, CEO of Gene by Gene. "With this enhanced capability, we are well-positioned to meet the needs of our clients and partners, drive innovation, and ensure that more people have access to the benefits of personalized medicine."Recent industry reports indicate that the global NGS market is poised for exponential growth, driven by increasing applications in clinical diagnostics, personalized medicine, and research. Gene by Gene's timely investment aims to leverage this growth, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of technological advancements and market trends while making these advancements more widely available."By adopting cutting-edge NGS technology, we are not only enhancing our laboratory capabilities but also expanding our reach into new and emerging markets," added Josh Wittner, President of Gene by Gene. "Our commitment to quality and innovation ensures that we provide our clients with the most accurate and actionable genetic data, ultimately improving patient outcomes and advancing scientific discovery."Gene by Gene's investment in NGS technology is accompanied by a comprehensive growth strategy, which includes partnerships with leading healthcare providers, research institutions, and biopharmaceutical companies. These collaborations are expected to drive further advancements in genomic research and clinical applications, reinforcing Gene by Gene's position as a trusted leader in the genetic testing industry.The democratization of cutting-edge technology not only enables more patients to benefit from personalized medicine but also acts as a catalyst for further research. By making these tools more accessible, Gene by Gene is fostering an environment where groundbreaking research can thrive, ultimately leading to new discoveries and treatments that can profoundly impact people's lives and revolutionize medical care.For more information about Gene by Gene and its next-generation sequencing capabilities, please visit:About Gene by Gene: Gene by Gene, a CLIA/CAP-certified laboratory, is dedicated to providing high-quality genetic testing services. With a focus on innovation and precision, Gene by Gene offers a comprehensive range of genomic solutions to support healthcare providers, researchers, and patients worldwide.

