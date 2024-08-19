Global Ethylene Industry Outlook 2018-2023 & 2024-2028: Capacity And Capital Expenditure Forecasts With Details Of All Active And Planned Plants
The "Global Ethylene industry Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report
Global ethylene capacity is poised to see considerable growth, potentially increasing from 228.53 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2023 to 310.14 mtpa in 2028. Most of the ethylene capacity additions are primarily expected in Asia and the Middle East.
Scope
Global ethylene capacity outlook by region from 2024 to 2028 Ethylene new build and expansion capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies New build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region, key countries, and key companies Key details of the ethylene plants globally (capacity from 2018 to 2028)
Reasons to Buy
Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced ethylene plants globally Identify opportunities in the global ethylene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong historical and outlook of ethylene capacity data Assess key projects data of your peers and competitors
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
Key Highlights New Project Announcements and Key Stalled Projects
02. Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Region Global Planned and Announced Capacity ethylene Additions by Region Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects by Region Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Ethylene Plants
03. Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
Global Ethylene Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028 Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2023 Ethylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries Ethylene Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
04. Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2023 Global Ethylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
05. Ethylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Africa
Ethylene Capacity in Africa by Country, 2018-2028 Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects in Africa Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects by Countries in Africa
06. Ethylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
Ethylene Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2018-2028 Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects in Asia Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects by Countries in Asia
07. Ethylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Europe
Ethylene Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2018-2028 Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects in Europe Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects by Countries in Europe
08. Ethylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in FSU
Ethylene Capacity in FSU by Key Countries, 2018-2028 Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects in the FSU Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects by Countries in the FSU
09. Ethylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in the Middle East
Ethylene Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries, 2018-2028 Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects in the Middle East Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects by Countries in the Middle East
10. Ethylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in North America
Ethylene Capacity in North America by Country, 2018-2028 Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects in North America Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects by Countries in North America
11. Ethylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in South America
Ethylene Capacity in South America by Country, 2018-2028
12. Ethylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Oceania
Ethylene Capacity in South America by Country, 2018-2028
13. Appendix
