Study unveils widespread AI adoption but highlights major implementation challenges

(MENAFN) A recent report from Cloudera, titled "The Reality of Enterprise Artificial Intelligence and Modern Data Infrastructure," reveals that approximately 90 percent of companies globally are utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) in some capacity. However, the study underscores that despite widespread adoption, many organizations face substantial obstacles, primarily related to technological challenges and a lack of necessary skills. The survey highlights that while 88 percent of companies have integrated AI in some form, they often lack the robust data infrastructure and skilled personnel needed to fully harness its benefits.



The report also points out notable advancements in AI within specific sectors such as fintech, transportation, and emotional AI in retail. In the Middle East, 61 percent of executives anticipate a productivity boost exceeding 10 percent from AI and generative AI technologies in 2024. This reflects a broader regional trend where the Middle East is transitioning from experimental AI projects to more extensive, scaled applications. This shift is expected to significantly contribute to economic growth, with AI poised to add up to USD150 billion to the GCC's GDP. Cloudera's Regional Vice President for the Middle East and Turkey, Karim Azar, emphasized the importance of robust data infrastructure in maximizing AI's potential and supporting digital transformation efforts.



Despite these positive developments, the study reveals that companies encounter several critical challenges in their AI adoption journeys. The primary concerns include security and compliance issues (74 percent), insufficient skills and training for managing AI tools (38 percent), and the high costs associated with these tools (26 percent). These findings suggest that while AI technology is spreading rapidly, many organizations still face significant gaps in their AI strategies and implementation processes, hindering their ability to fully exploit the technology's capabilities.



