2024 Asia-Pacific Consultancies Of The Year: Finalists Revealed
Date
8/19/2024 9:17:03 AM
Edelman, MSL, Ogilvy PR, Ruder Finn and Weber Shandwick
are the five finalists for 2024
Asia-Pacific Regional Consultancy of the Year
(Large) . Meanwhile, Allison, Golin, Sandpiper, WE and Zeno will contend for the same honour among Midsize networks in the region .
The
Asia-Pacific Consultancies of the Year
awards will again recognize the region's best firms across geographic categories and specialist disciplines. In all, 52 firms - from giant multinationals to small local specialists - are nominated across the 14 Consultancy of the Year categories. Almost two thirds of the shortlisted firms - 33 - are independent, with the rest comprised of publicly-owned networks.
The selections are the result of an exhaustive research process that PRovoke Media conducts at no cost to the agencies involved, involving more than 100 submissions and meetings with the best PR firms across Asia-Pacific. The in-depth analysis reveals significant transformation, as Asia-Pacific PR firms navigated geopolitical and economic turbulence, along with a heightened focus on such areas as ESG, DEI and artificial intelligence.
Consultancy of the Year winners are announced and honoured at the
2024 Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards , which returnsto Singapore on 19 September . Tickets are available here.
Analysis of all finalists (and winners from 20 September) can be accessed via the navigation menu or below:
Asia-Pacific Regional Consultancies of the Year
(Large) :
Edelman
MSL
Ogilvy PR
Ruder Finn
Weber Shandwick
Asia-Pacific Regional Consultancies of the Year
(Midsize):
Allison
Golin
Sandpiper
WE Communications
Zeno
Geographic
Australasian Consultancies of the Year:
Herd MSL
Ogilvy PR
Poem
Sling & Stone
Greater China Consultancies of the Year:
Allison
MSL China
Ogilvy PR
Ruder Finn
Weber Shandwick
North Asia Consultancies of the Year:
Edelman
Ketchum
KPR
PR Consulting Dentsu
Weber Shandwick
South Asia Consultancies of the Year:
Adfactors
AvianWE
Edelman
MSL India
On Purpose
Southeast Asia Consultancies of the Year:
Mutant Communications
Ogilvy PR
Vero
WE Communications
Weber Shandwick
Specialist
Consumer Consultancies of the Year:
AKA Asia
EON Group
Kiwi Communications
Sinclair
Corporate & Financial Consultancies of the Year:
Ashbury
Honner
Sandpiper
SEC Newgate
SPRG
Creative Consultancies of the Year:
Edelman
First Partners
Ogilvy PR
Digital Consultancies of the Year:
BlueFocus Digital
Communique
ERA Communications
Golin
Ogilvy PR
Healthcare Consultancies of the Year:
DeVries Global
GCI Health
SPAG Finn
Weber Shandwick
Technology Consultancies of the Year:
Golin
The Hoffman Agency
Influence Matters
WE Communications
Last year, Ogilvy PR and Sandpiper were named Asia-Pacific Regional Consultancies of the Year.
Full analysis of the 2023 winners can be found here.
