2024 Asia-Pacific Consultancies Of The Year: Finalists Revealed

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Edelman, MSL, Ogilvy PR, Ruder Finn and Weber Shandwick

are the five finalists for 2024

Asia-Pacific Regional Consultancy of the Year

(Large) . Meanwhile, Allison, Golin, Sandpiper, WE and Zeno will contend for the same honour among Midsize networks in the region .



The

Asia-Pacific Consultancies of the Year

awards will again recognize the region's best firms across geographic categories and specialist disciplines. In all, 52 firms - from giant multinationals to small local specialists - are nominated across the 14 Consultancy of the Year categories. Almost two thirds of the shortlisted firms - 33 - are independent, with the rest comprised of publicly-owned networks.





The selections are the result of an exhaustive research process that PRovoke Media conducts at no cost to the agencies involved, involving more than 100 submissions and meetings with the best PR firms across Asia-Pacific. The in-depth analysis reveals significant transformation, as Asia-Pacific PR firms navigated geopolitical and economic turbulence, along with a heightened focus on such areas as ESG, DEI and artificial intelligence.



Consultancy of the Year winners are announced and honoured at the

2024 Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards , which returnsto Singapore on 19 September . Tickets are available here.



Analysis of all finalists (and winners from 20 September) can be accessed via the navigation menu or below:



Asia-Pacific Regional Consultancies of the Year

(Large) :

Edelman

MSL

Ogilvy PR

Ruder Finn

Weber Shandwick



Asia-Pacific Regional Consultancies of the Year

(Midsize):

Allison

Golin

Sandpiper

WE Communications

Zeno



Geographic



Australasian Consultancies of the Year:

Herd MSL

Ogilvy PR

Poem

Sling & Stone



Greater China Consultancies of the Year:



Allison

MSL China

Ogilvy PR

Ruder Finn

Weber Shandwick



North Asia Consultancies of the Year:



Edelman

Ketchum

KPR

PR Consulting Dentsu

Weber Shandwick



South Asia Consultancies of the Year:



Adfactors

AvianWE

Edelman

MSL India

On Purpose



Southeast Asia Consultancies of the Year:

Mutant Communications

Ogilvy PR

Vero

WE Communications

Weber Shandwick



Specialist



Consumer Consultancies of the Year:



AKA Asia

EON Group

Kiwi Communications

Sinclair



Corporate & Financial Consultancies of the Year:



Ashbury

Honner

Sandpiper

SEC Newgate

SPRG



Creative Consultancies of the Year:

Edelman

First Partners

Ogilvy PR



Digital Consultancies of the Year:



BlueFocus Digital

Communique

ERA Communications

Golin

Ogilvy PR



Healthcare Consultancies of the Year:



DeVries Global

GCI Health

SPAG Finn

Weber Shandwick



Technology Consultancies of the Year:

Golin

The Hoffman Agency

Influence Matters

WE Communications



Last year, Ogilvy PR and Sandpiper were named Asia-Pacific Regional Consultancies of the Year.

Full analysis of the 2023 winners can be found here.

