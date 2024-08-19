Call For Nominations: 2024 Innovator 25 - Americas, EMEA & Asia-Pacific

(MENAFN- PRovoke) We're opening the call for nominations for the 2024

Since launching in 2013, we have identified 25 individuals each year in the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, who have

- in some capacity - elevated and evolved engagement and influence.



We look to recognize those who have

taken risks to disrupt outdated business practices; blended masterful creativity with stunning impact; taken social purpose to new heights; or made real progress in changing behavior and outcomes.

These are just a few achievements that we would

consider innovative.



Submit your nomination here.



The deadline for submissions is Friday, 6 September.



FAQ

How do you select the Innovator 25?



The Innovator 25 are selected by PRovoke Media's editorial team. We make our selections via the nomination process, but also draw from our own editorial research and meetings.



What do you look for in nominees?

Simply speaking, we look for individuals who are pushing the boundaries of the industry. This can take many forms, among them: disrupting traditional business models; incorporating new technologies into influence and engagement; advancing the application of data and analytics; making an impact around diversity and inclusion; and more. Several members of the Innovator 25 have not come from a traditional communications or public relations career, but their work has made an impact on our sector.



For our methodology, we focus on three areas:

- What idea is the nominee being recognized for?

- How did they strategically execute on this idea?

- What are the impact of the idea and long-term implications



Because this is an annual list, we prioritize accomplishments from the last 12 months.



Can I nominate myself?

Yes, but we would encourage you to be as specific as possible around your accomplishments. (This is also true for all nominations.)



Is there a fee for nominate?

No, there is no fee to submit nominations for the Innovator 25.



How do I submit a nomination?

