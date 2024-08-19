Israeli military intensifies its operations in Rafah

(MENAFN) In a strategic move to bolster its negotiating leverage, the Israeli military has intensified its operations in Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip, resulting in severe casualties among Palestinians. This escalation coincides with ongoing mediation efforts aimed at resuming negotiations in Cairo for a potential prisoner exchange.



The increased military activity and the ensuing violence appear to be part of Israel’s broader strategy to improve its bargaining position with Hamas. This surge in aggression comes as United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes his tenth visit to the region, seeking to mediate a ceasefire and address the conflict.



The United States administration seems to be extending the negotiation period by presenting a new proposal that, critics argue, fails to ensure a definitive ceasefire or a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. This proposal continues from where the Doha negotiations ended and is expected to be the starting point for the Cairo talks unless further modifications are made. Many view this as a stalling tactic amidst the ongoing brutal attacks on the Palestinian population.



The negotiating teams, which were set up in Qatar, are preparing to address the remaining contentious issues, including the status of the Philadelphia border strip, the Netzarim junction in central Gaza, and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip. The continued military operations in Rafah seem to reflect Israel’s strategy to influence these negotiations and secure more favorable terms.

MENAFN19082024000045015687ID1108575161