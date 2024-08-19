China: Three Dead, Three Missing In Factory Explosion
Date
8/19/2024 9:15:08 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Yinchuan, Aug 19 (IANS) Three people were killed and two others remained missing following an explosion at a workshop in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Monday, according to local authorities.
The incident took place at around 2:38 p.m. at a workshop of a new material company located at Ningdong energy Chemical industry Base, Xinhua news agency reported.
By 3:35 p.m., the open flames at the scene were fully extinguished.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.
MENAFN19082024000231011071ID1108575408
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.