AIQ deploys SMARTi Intelligent Operational Safety Monitoring solution on ADNOC L&S vessels

(MENAFNEditorial) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 19 August, 2024, Massive Media: AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based AI champion delivering transformative solutions to the energy sector, today announced the successful deployment of its SMARTi Intelligent Operational Safety Monitoring solution on board 86 vessels of ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S).



SMARTi utilizes AI algorithms to analyze video streams in real-time, performing more than 1 billion predictions a day and enabling rapid detection and classification of safety behavior, incidents, and hazardous situations. The solution can be seamlessly integrated into existing CCTV platforms to improve safety on vessels.



Dr. Christopher Cooper, CEO of AIQ, said: "The deployment of our highly effective SMARTi solution to ADNOC L&S vessels is another example of how AIQ is delivering leading-edge, homegrown AI technology to the heart of the Energy sector. The solution has an ever-expanding profile of uses, and we look forward to extending this initial deployment to an even greater number of vessels within the ADNOC L&S fleet and beyond."



ADNOC L&S will utilize the UAE-developed SMARTi solution to further improve safety on its vessels through automated monitoring, detection and reporting of safety protocol violations and incidents.



Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S said: “The deployment of AIQ’s SMARTi technology on our ships demonstrates our commitment to 100% HSE, as we continue to invest in innovation to optimize our operations and drive further value for our business and customers. ADNOC L&S is committed to deploying cutting-edge AI-based technologies across our entire business ensuring our vessels are a safe environment for our people.”



SMARTi (previously known as Smart Vessel) is capable of processing a vast number of images daily with greater than 90% accuracy. The solution is able to detect the absence of personal protective equipment (including helmet, uniform, and life vest), entrance and presence within a restricted area, slip and fall, man overboard and other defined scenarios.













MENAFN19082024000070016458ID1108575119