Jahez-Kuwait sponsors over 60 high school graduation ceremonies in Kuwait

(MENAFN- The PR Office) Kuwait City, 00 July 2024: Jahez International Company (“Jahez-Kuwait”), a pioneering platform that connects customers with their favorite restaurants through online orders, announced that it has sponsored over 60 high school graduation ceremonies across Kuwait. The sponsorship of these various graduation ceremonies this year marks Jahez-Kuwait’s first venture into supporting educational milestones, aimed at celebrating the achievements of graduating students and engaging with their families through interactive activities.

As part of the sponsorships, Jahez-Kuwait set up interactive booths at each graduation event to greet the recent graduates and their families. The booths featured a variety of games and activities, allowing attendees to participate for a chance to win some of the exciting prizes presented by Jahez-Kuwait. Through its active participation, Jahez-Kuwait emphasized the importance of implementing socially responsible initiatives that aim to support the community, and in this case uplifting the spirits of recent graduates as they take on the next milestone in their education journeys.

Jahez-Kuwait’s presence at the graduation ceremonies and the various initiatives implemented by the Company received positive feedback from students, parents, and school administrators. The positive reception encouraged the Company to strongly consider sponsoring additional initiatives within the same scope in the future.

“Jahez-Kuwait is a family-oriented delivery platform, and we are thrilled to have been part of such a significant milestone in the lives of these young graduates,” said Faisal Alsaei, Marketing Manager at Jahez-Kuwait. “Our objective through these sponsorships was to not only be present at these ceremonies, but to also engage with graduates and their families as they celebrated a significant moment in their lives that they will remember for years to come. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all graduating students and their families, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors."

Jahez-Kuwait’s commitment to community engagement and support for educational milestones highlights the Company’s dedication to enhancing the overall customer experience and providing added value beyond its core services. Whether catering to young adults or other members in the community, Jahez-Kuwait applies a progressive approach to enhancing the in-app experience for users when placing an order. The Company also launched various initiatives to give back to its loyal customers, such as the recent cashback campaign that will be held throughout the month of July.

Alsaei added, “At Jahez-Kuwait, our commitment to enhancing user experiences is designed to cultivate a loyal customer base that enjoys using the Jahez App, while also engaging with our customers in various ways. Sponsoring community events, such as high school graduation ceremonies, aligns with our core values of engaging with the younger generation and supporting their journey as they establish their careers. We believe that it is essential for companies within the private sector to invest in the future of our society. In this regard, Jahez-Kuwait looks forward to sponsoring similar initiatives in the future that recognize and empower the younger generation.”

It is worth mentioning that Jahez-Kuwait entered the competitive food delivery industry with an innovative customer centric approach. By allowing customers to simply drop a pin for delivery without needing to enter an address, Jahez-Kuwait provides a seamless and intuitive experience that takes convenience to a new level. The platform further empowers its users with flexible payment options, offering the freedom to pay anytime, whether before or after delivery, putting the control squarely in customers' hands. Additionally, in collaboration with select partners, Jahez offers up to 50% off at some restaurants, providing unmatched value and making it a truly compelling choice for food delivery in Kuwait.





