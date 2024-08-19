Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Highlights UAE’s Unwavering Commitment to Global Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: His Excellency Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, emphasized the significance of World Humanitarian Day, observed annually by the United Nations on August 19, as a tribute to those dedicated to humanitarian work worldwide.



"In the face of today's challenges, ranging from natural disasters to conflicts and health crises, humanitarian workers play an essential role. They are the ones on the front lines, dedicating themselves selflessly, often at great personal risk, to save lives and ease suffering,” he added.



H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon commended the UAE's leading role in humanitarian work, attributing this to the guidance and support of its wise leadership. "We take great pride in the UAE's substantial contributions to advancing humanitarian efforts both regionally and globally," he stated, emphasizing that "the UAE stands as a pioneer in supporting humanitarian and relief initiatives worldwide."



His Excellency concluded by highlighting that "the essence of humanitarian work is deeply rooted in the values instilled by our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made generosity and charity cornerstones of our society."



MENAFN19082024007464016105ID1108575112