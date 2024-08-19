Boeing gets forced to make emergency landing in Wisconsin

(MENAFN) On Saturday, a 737-800 carrying J.D. Vance, the GOP vice presidential candidate for Donald Trump, was forced to make an emergency landing in Wisconsin due to a mid-air malfunction. The incident occurred shortly after Vance’s campaign event in Milwaukee. The aircraft, known as ‘Trump Force Two,’ was en route to Ohio when the pilot declared an emergency, leading the plane to return to Milwaukee’s main airport.



The emergency was reportedly caused by a malfunction with the door seal. Ground crews and firefighters quickly attended to the issue, and once resolved, the plane resumed its journey to Cincinnati, albeit with a delay of approximately one hour. Taylor Van Kirk, a spokesman for Vance, confirmed the details in a statement.



This incident follows a similar problem experienced by Donald Trump’s own aircraft, ‘Trump Force One,’ earlier this month. While en route to a rally in Bozeman, Montana, the Boeing 757-200 was diverted to Billings due to mechanical issues. The plane’s emergency landing in Billings, about 140 miles from Bozeman, was attributed to unspecified mechanical problems. Trump subsequently continued his journey to Bozeman on a smaller private jet, and the issue with ‘Trump Force One’ was not addressed in his subsequent social media updates.

