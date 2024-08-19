Raksha Bandhan 2024: Dos And Don'ts On Rakhshabandhan As Per Your Zodiac Sign

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Raksha Bandhan is a beautiful festival that honours the between siblings. It is an opportunity for brothers to show their sisters how much they care and love them. To make your Rakhi special, we reached out to celebrity astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji to determine the Do's and Dont's you should consider on this day, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

Dos: Share your profound emotions and thoughts with your sibling to create amazing memories together. Plan an awesome and meaningful event based on your sibling's preferences.

Don'ts: Don't be overly secretive or intense with your siblings on Raksha Bandhan. Don't give anything that could be viewed as manipulative, as this can lead to misunderstandings and overthinking, disrupting your relationship.

Taurus

Dos: Showcase your dependability and loyalty, which your siblings will value. Gift them something that represents your friendship and can serve as a memorable item to remember in the future.

Don'ts: Avoid being overly focused on work or duties, as this can interfere with your sibling's time and emotions. Don't undercut their ambitions at any cost.







Gemini

Dos: Set a harmonious tone for the party with your sister. Gift them something artsy or beautiful that reflects your sibling's personality.

Don'ts: Avoid disputes and confrontations, as they might destroy your or your sibling's mood. Avoid any kind of imbalance or unfairness as well.

Cancer

Dos: Make your siblings feel like royalty with a lavish gesture. Organize a mini celebration, uncovering opportunities to party and enjoy together.

Don'ts: Avoid being excessively dominant or attention-seeking this Raksha Bandhan, as this might lead to dangerous debates. Do not select gifts that lack thoughtfulness.

Leo

Dos: Show your sensitive side at Raksha Bandhan by thanking your siblings for a calm experience. Cooking a dinner together or sharing homemade snacks will help you bond perfectly.

Don'ts: Avoid bringing up prior arguments, as they might damage your or your sibling's mood. Avoid crowded areas in favor of a more intimate environment for a pleasant atmosphere.







Virgo

Dos: Engage in thought-provoking debates, which your siblings will much enjoy and welcome. Choose a one-of-a-kind and unexpected present that will add importance to their current or prior memories.

Don'ts: Don't separate emotionally or act distant from your siblings, as this can exacerbate the situation. Avoid repetition and predictability as well.

Libra

Dos: Plan an adventure or outdoor activity for an unforgettable experience. Engage in interesting talks and share your future ideas, which will help you both bond fruitfully.

Don'ts: Don't be overly blunt or insensitive in front of your siblings. Avoid constraining your sibling's need for freedom because it may ruin their mood.

Scorpio

Dos: Pay close attention to details in your gestures and presents to keep your siblings pleased and smiling this Raksha Bandhan. Help them organize their lives and give meaning to their dreams.

Don'ts: Avoid criticizing or nitpicking because it can quickly ruin your sibling's mood. Don't overwhelm them with too much spontaneity, which might lead to some uncomfortable situations.

Sagittarius

Dos: Don't be afraid to express your emotions and make your siblings feel loved. Plan a fresh and innovative party for which they may not be fully prepared.

Don'ts: Avoid being overly passive or indecisive around your siblings. Do not burden them with practical concerns that may cause anxiety, resulting in a spoilt atmosphere and celebration.

Capricorn

Dos: Send your siblings a sincere note to show your affection. Also, Aries individuals might arrange an exciting activity to do together that will enhance their bond and bring them joy.

Don'ts: Avoid being overly competitive or forceful on Raksha Bandhan. Choose a thoughtful gift rather than anything extravagant to surprise your sibling this holiday season.

Aquarius

Dos: This Raksha Bandhan, engage in spirited talks with your siblings and exchange hilarious anecdotes. Giving them a book or something that piques their interest is an excellent option.

Don'ts: Avoid being inconsistent or distracted while you're together. Doing so may cause problems in your relationship with your siblings, disrupting the peace and harmony.

Pisces

Dos: Taurus locals should consider giving their siblings a practical and helpful present. Plan a peaceful day with your sister, which is a fantastic idea.

Don'ts: However, it is recommended that you do not rush into commitments or decisions without giving them careful consideration. Avoid excessive sweets, which may cause health problems.