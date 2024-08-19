Kolkata Rape-Murder Horror: Delhi Doctors On Strike To Provide Free OPD Services Outside Health Ministry

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi doctors on strike will provide free outpatient services outside the of and Family Welfare on Monday, even as they continue their protests against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

According to reports, the AIIMS resident physicians' group would offer free elective outpatient treatments in at least 36 specialities starting at 11 a.m. outside of Nirman Bhawan.

They have been on an indefinite strike since August 12, suspending all elective and non-essential services including OPDs and wards to protest the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.



The AIIMS resident physicians' association (RDA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pleading with him to intervene in favour of passing an ordinance that would create a national legislation safeguarding medical professionals and facilities. The organisation has also called on the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata to re-establish peace and order.

The PM was also made aware of the following vandalism at the hospital by the AIIMS RDA, along with the "worrising rise in violence against doctors, healthcare workers, and medical institutions" in India.

"We humbly beseech the Government of India, through your gracious intervention, to consider enacting a central law via ordinance to protect healthcare workers and institutions across the nation," the RDA stated in an attempt to introduce a federal ordinance.

"We genuinely think that a rule like this, with its severe penalties, would serve as a potent deterrence to violence and offer consistent safety for medical personnel across the nation," they added.

The Union health ministry had last week assured the protesting doctors of all possible efforts to ensure their safety. The Ministry on August 17 said it will form a committee to suggest measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals.