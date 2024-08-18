Content Creators Convene At Dead Sea For 'Highlight' Summit On Tourism

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Dead Sea is set to host the "Highlight" summit on Thursday, bringing together leading content creators from Jordan and across the Arab world to explore the latest advancements in influencer marketing and digital storytelling.

In a statement from Moments Innovation, the event's organisers, CEO Ayman Arshid emphasised the summit's potential to enhance cultural exchange, attract and elevate the content creation in the region.

"The selection of the Dead Sea, a premier destination, aligns with the promotional objectives of the of Tourism and the Jordan Tourism Board," Arshid said, noting that the summit aims to leverage the area's unique appeal to showcase Jordan's distinct tourism offerings.

The event will feature a comprehensive agenda including presentations, discussions and expert exchanges on current marketing trends, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Participants will also share insights on industry developments and challenges, fostering knowledge sharing among local and international attendees

A key focus of the summit will be the growth of Jordan's tourism sector, with sessions addressing achievements, challenges and future directions. Discussions will also delve into the economic and cultural significance of tourism, innovative marketing strategies such as digital storytelling and the creation of compelling tourism content.

Storytelling in the digital age will be highlighted as a central theme, highlighting its power to engage audiences and build strong brands.