Prof Shauq Releases Three Books On Sufi Poetry At Srinagar Book-Fair

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Noted poet and literary figure Prof Shafi Shauq released his three Nund, Lal and Kashmiri Sufi Poetry at an impressive function on the sidelines of the ongoing national fair at SKICC here on Sunday.

Compiled and translated from Kashmiri into English by Prof. Shauq, who has some forty five works to his credit, were published by Kashmiris leading publishing house, Ali Mohammad and Sons, Srinagar.

Prof. Shauq, who has received several national and state awards including the Best Book and Sahitya Akademi Award in Creative Writing unveiled another three books, much to the delight of the people interested in poetry and literature.

Eminent personalities of the society were also present to grace the occasion. Among those present on the occasion included Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Managing Director 'Ali Mohammad and Sons', his brother Mir Zaffar, Editor-in-Chief Kashmir Observer Sajjad Haider, social activist and former Public Relations Officer J&K Bank Farooq A Ashai and Mukhtar Ahmed, a prominent writer.

“Their presence underscored the significance of the occasion, which celebrated not only the literary achievements of Prof Shauq but also the rich cultural and poetic traditions of Kashmir”, said Zahoor Ahmad, MD Ali Muhammad & Sons.

ADVERTISEMENT