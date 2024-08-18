Belarus Deploys Army Border With Ukraine
Date
8/18/2024 3:09:48 PM
"Belarus was forced to place almost a third of its army on the
border with Ukraine."
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about this in an
interview with the "Russia" TV channel.
He noted that Ukraine maintains more than 120,000 military
personnel near the border with Belarus:
The President recalled that many Aviation and ground troops were
brought from Russia to participate in the Independence Day parade
of Belarus in late June - early July:
"Ukrainians thought at that time that Russia would attack from
the territory of Belarus. And they (Ukraine - Note) started moving
120 thousand military personnel to the border. In response, I was
forced to deploy a third of the army to the border with Ukraine. As
during the war, during the defense, we brought our soldiers along
the entire border and stationed them at certain points. Moreover,
special officers - "Alfa", "Almaz" and others work there and do
their work."
Alexander Lukashenko also emphasized that the withdrawal of
Belarusian troops from the border in the near future is excluded:
"To withdraw our troops from the border with Ukraine is like
death."
