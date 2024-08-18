Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sara to Ibrahim; 7 famous Bollywood siblings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Raksha Bandhan is a cherished Indian festival celebrating the special between brothers and sisters. In Bollywood, several sibling pairs share a close relationship, both on and off-screen. From sharing their struggles to supporting each other's careers, these siblings exemplify the essence of this festival

Sara, Ibrahim to the Kapoor sisters; here's a list of 7 famous Bollywood siblings to check out this Raksha Bandhan

Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan, children of Saif Ali Khan, share a close-knit bond. Despite being relatively new to limelight, they often showcase their sibling affection on social media

The Kapoor sisters maintained a close bond, often supporting each other in their careers. Despite their busy lives, they frequently express their sisterly love

Saif, Soha Ali Khan are the royal siblings of Bollywood. Despite different personalities, they share a warm and loving relationship. Saif has always been a protective elder brother

Sunny and Bobby Deol, sons of legendary actor Dharmendra, have always stood by each other through thick and thin. Their camaraderie is evident both on-screen and off-screen

Farhan, Zoya Akhtar are a dynamic sibling duo in Bollywood, known for their creative collaborations. Farhan as an actor, Zoya as a director have worked together

Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda share a deep, affectionate bond. Though Shweta chose a different career path, she remains Abhishek's biggest cheerleader

Arjun Kapoor has been a protective elder brother not only to his own sister Anshula Kapoor but also to his step-sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor