Israeli Guard Killed In Hammer Attack In West Bank

8/18/2024 6:45:07 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Aug 19 (IANS) A Palestinian man has killed an Israeli security guard with a hammer in an industrial zone in the occupied West Bank, in what the Israeli army described as "a terror attack".

The suspect, who worked at a factory in Baron Industrial Park near Kedumim, assaulted and injured the security guard on Sunday. The victim was rushed to Beilinson Hospital in Israel but was pronounced dead later in the evening, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Israeli army and hospital statements.

The suspect fled the scene, prompting the military to launch a large-scale manhunt, the Israeli army's statement said.

The incident occurred amid an ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and increasing Israeli raids in the West Bank, with a rising escalation of violence.

IANS

