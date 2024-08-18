Northern Bavarian countries expand smallpox vaccine production amid global health emergency

(MENAFN) Danish biotech firm Bavarian Nordic announced its plans on Saturday to significantly increase production of its monkeypox vaccine and collaborate with international organizations to ensure fair distribution following the declaration of monkeypox as a global public health emergency. As one of the few companies manufacturing a monkeypox vaccine, Bavarian Nordic has communicated to the Africa Centers for Control and Prevention its ability to produce up to 10 million doses by the end of 2025, with a commitment to up to 2 million doses within this year.



In response to the outbreak, which has seen 27,000 cases and over 1,100 deaths, primarily among children in Congo since January 2023, Bavarian Nordic is working to expand its production network to Africa. The company aims to partner with both the African CDC and the World Health Organization to ensure the vaccine is accessible across the continent. The World Health Organization's recent reclassification of monkeypox as a global public health emergency underscores the urgency of these efforts, marking the second time in two years that such a designation has been made.



MENAFN18082024000045015682ID1108572168