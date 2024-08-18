Raksha Bandhan 2024: Bukhara To Tamra; 7 Restaurants To Visit In Delhi
8/18/2024 7:00:15 PM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Raksha Bandhan 2024 is the perfect occasion to celebrate the bond between siblings by sharing a delightful dinner. In Delhi, the options are endless, but here are seven top spots that offer a memorable dining experience. Whether you seek traditional flavors or modern cuisine, these venues ensure an unforgettable evening
Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2024 with your brother at one of Delhi's top dining spots. From traditional to contemporary cuisine, these seven venues offer the perfect setting
Indian Accent is a must-visit for those who appreciate fusion cuisine. Renowned for innovative take on traditional Indian dishes, this offers a sophisticated atmosphere
Bukhara, located at ITC Maurya, is a legendary restaurant known for its authentic North-West Frontier cuisine. Its rustic decor is a great choice for Rakhi dinner
Nestled in Mehrauli, Olive Bar & Kitchen is perfect for those seeking a Mediterranean-inspired dining experience
For a unique twist, head to Lavaash by Saby in Mehrauli. This restaurant specializes in Armenian cuisine with a Bengali touch, offering a vibrant atmosphere
Moti Mahal in Daryaganj is a historical gem, famous for its rich Mughlai cuisine. Treat your brother to the authentic flavors
Tamra at Shangri-La's Eros Hotel is a multi-cuisine paradise. With live cooking stations offering a variety of international and Indian dishes
Dum Pukht at ITC Maurya is synonymous with luxury dining. This opulent restaurant offers Awadhi cuisine, cooked in the traditional Dum style, making every bite a royal experience
